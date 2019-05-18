There’s a tropical disturbance out there. Consider it a warning shot from Mother Nature

What you need to prepare for a hurricane Harrison County EMA director Rupert Lacy goes through a list of items you need to prepare for a hurricane, including a few things you may not have thought of. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harrison County EMA director Rupert Lacy goes through a list of items you need to prepare for a hurricane, including a few things you may not have thought of.

The National Hurricane Center’s Saturday afternoon weather outlook is focusing on an area of low pressure that meteorologists think could develop several hundred miles south or southwest of Bermuda by early in the work week.





There’s next to no chance of a tropical storm forming in the next two days, although a continuing development into a tropical or subtropical cyclone is possible — a 40 percent chance through five days, up 10% since the 1 a.m. Saturday outlook — as it moves northward or northeastward.

But the chances of this system affecting Florida are as remote as Ultra moving back to downtown Miami. Ain’t gonna happen.

In fact, this low pressure attention-grabber isn’t expected to bother the East Coast, period.

So, who cares? Should you even stick around for the next hurricane center report at 2 a.m.. Sunday?

Yes, you should use these early bird, pre-season disturbances as nature’s way of nudging little reminders your way. They are saying, “get ready.”

If this one becomes named-storm Andrea somewhere in the Atlantic — or even just a no-name weather system — she’d be a bit premature as hurricane season isn’t set to begin until June 1.

But as SunFest music festival fans and Fort Lauderdale Air and Sea Show visitors know, on April 30 a disturbance across the Southeast Bahamas caught the National Hurricane Center’s attention — and ours — because it sent some wet, nasty weather to much of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Those popular events went on, but soaked people.

5/18 - Here's a look at today's temperatures and rain chances. There is an elevated risk for rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, so exercise caution! #flwx pic.twitter.com/oAr3dhZyqW — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 18, 2019

For this weekend in South Florida, enjoy mostly sunny days with temperatures in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 70s at night. The National Weather Service in Miami does have a hazardous weather outlook posted, however, due to an elevated high risk of rip currents on Palm Beach beaches and a moderate risk in Broward and Miami-Dade. There is also a chance of isolated, and potentially strong, thunderstorms.

