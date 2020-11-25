Florida will shiver after Thanksgiving when a cold front brings it down to the 50s

Forgive the wet start to Wednesday morning in parts of Florida. Just Mother Nature getting some rain out of her system ahead of Thanksgiving. Otherwise, expect to enjoy a mild morning in the mid-70s and a mix of sun and clouds later Wednesday as temperatures hit the mid-80s, says CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

Wednesday: I’m tracking some showers this morning across parts of South Florida. Mild start with low to mid 70s instead of the 60s. Breezy at times today with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs climb to the low 80s this afternoon. I’ve got your #Thanksgiving forecast on @cbsmiami pic.twitter.com/8Q6BxHyOQ3 — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) November 25, 2020

The overcast start, mirrored in the Manatee and Tampa Bay area with cooler temps in the upper 60s, is just a tease as the skies are clearing.

Thanksgiving weather

Your Thanksgiving is going to be pleasant and dry, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Miami say. Just a small craft advisory in the Florida Keys, which, too, will be sunny and comfy with temperatures ranging from 73 degrees to 83 degrees through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Key West.

Bradenton is looking at a bountiful 83 degrees high and 64 degree low on Thursday.

Aside from a few areas of patchy fog, skies across the area are mostly clear with fair weather this Thanksgiving Eve morning. Temps across the area are in the mid 50s north and the 60s elsewhere. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/C76jvNBbMD — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) November 25, 2020

“Looking great,” is how WPLG meteorologist Julie Durda describes Thanksgiving on Thursday. “It will be mostly dry with high pressure dominating so it will be in the mid-80s, a great day to be outdoors,” Durda said.

This will, perhaps, please worried health officials in Miami-Dade and elsewhere who are concerned that large gatherings indoors on Thanksgiving will help spread the surging coronavirus.

One warning, though. the weather service posted a hazardous weather outlook due to an elevated rip current risk at South Florida beaches through the weekend. Swimming won’t be a good idea as “marine/beach hazards are the main story but even those will begin to subside,” according to the weather service.

No such warnings for the Gulf side of Florida as winds will be calm and just blowing at 5 mph Thanksgiving afternoon in Bradenton.

Expect temperatures ranging from a high of 84 degrees to a low of 70 on Thanksgiving, with just a 10% chance of rain in South Florida, Durda said on Twitter.

A warmer but nice start to your Wednesday. Thanksgiving looking good. Be ready a chilly change is headed our way!! WE ARE TALKING LOWS IN THE 50'S NEXT TUESDAY...Take a look! pic.twitter.com/PVBq9S6EZp — Julie Durda (@JulieDurdaWPLG) November 25, 2020

These mild temperatures and sunny skies will prevail into the weekend, said WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

The high pressure will be in control, she posted on Twitter, and “will block all fronts toward the north and their associated rain from pushing south into South Florida. This will keep us mainly dry into the weekend outside of isolated sprinkles.”

‘Coldest air of the season’

Then, the big change.

“Early next week, however, some rain and a strong cool down is expected as a front will sweep through South Florida, possibly bringing a 10-degree temperature drop along with it,” Gonzalez wrote.

A LOOK AHEAD: Mild temps and sunny skies will prevail into the weekend. Early next week, however, some rain and a strong cooldown is expected as a front will sweep through South Florida, possibly bringing a 10-degree temperature drop along with it. #flwx pic.twitter.com/wGAVtvNyTJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 25, 2020

So if you’re hoping for some cool air — some real cool air, for a change — hold on to your Thanksgiving stuffing leftovers. They’ll be a nice blanket for the belly.

“The first few days of December won’t disappoint,” Durda said. “The coldest air of the season.”

How cold?

Expect a high of 70 degrees and a low of 58 on Tuesday after the cold front arrives in South Florida Monday evening, forecasters say. Bradenton is looking at a low of 54 degrees Monday night and the high will only hit 66 on Tuesday and 63 degrees in Tampa, according to the weather service.

Rain chances grow to 40% Monday ahead of the chilly air.