Weekend forecast calls for more rain and flooding in Manatee County

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Manatee River through Sunday afternoon.

The river was expected to begin flooding on Thursday afternoon. It is forecast to rise to about 12.5 feet (1.5 feet over flood stage) by Saturday morning and cause minor flooding near Kibler Road in Myakka City in east Manatee County.

The river is predicted to fall back below flood stage by Sunday morning.

Motorists are reminded to never drive on flooded roads as it only take inches of water to lift a vehicle from the roadway.

NWS will continue to monitor the flooding, which could be worsened by more rainfall.

Rain chances are moderate to high for Manatee County and the Bradenton area this weekend.

On Friday, afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely, with a 60 percent chance of rain in Bradenton and a 70 percent chance further inland in Myakka City. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch are possible in both locations.

Rain chances drop to 30 percent for Bradenton on Friday night, but remain at 60 percent for Myakka City.

Saturday, rain chances drop to 40 percent in Bradenton, with mostly sunny conditions and a heat index as high as 99. Rain chances drop to 50 percent in Myakka City, with mostly sunny conditions and a heat index as high as 103.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Sunday, with a 40 percent chance of rain in Bradenton and a 50 percent chance in Myakka City.

Despite the rain, high temperatures are forecast throughout the weekend. The latest seasonal outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts above-average temperatures sticking around through October.

The Atlantic is currently free of tropical disturbances that could develop into tropical storms, according to the National Hurricane Center.