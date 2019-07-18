Flood warning issued for areas near the Manatee River as temperatures rise

Thunderstorms can come in several destructive varieties The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.

With severe storms generating from the latest round of high temperatures across the area, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Manatee River.

The NWS in Ruskin issued the warning, which will remain in effect through Friday afternoon.

“Recent heavy rains across the region have caused the Manatee River near Myakka head to rise,” the warning issued Thursday states. “By tonight, the river will be in minor flood stage. By tomorrow night, water levels should fall below flood state and should continue to fall below action stage by Saturday morning. however, additional heavy rainfall could cause additional rises in water levels.”

Motorists are reminded to never drive their vehicles on flooded roads as it only take inches to lift the vehicle from the roadway.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As of noon Thursday, the NWS reports the river was at 10.8 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river expected to rise to 11.3 feet by Thursday night through Friday afternoon and could rise further than predicted depending on area storm activity.

The last time the river reached the predicted flood stage was in August of 1983, according to the NWS.

In the meantime, Manatee County remains under a hazardous weather outlook relating to the Gulf of Mexico and potentially dangerous rip tides off the coast of Anna Maria Island. The hazardous weather outlook remains in effect through the remainder of the week.

The forecast for the remainder of the week calls for 30 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms, which can be severe at times. Storms could appear in the early afternoon through the evening hours as the heat index hovers above 100 degrees through Friday.