Chances are up for a tropical system in the Gulf. That means more wet weather

The National Weather Service increased the chance for a tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico to 90 percent as of Tuesday night.

The system is expected to form late Wednesday or Thursday when the broad low-pressure area currently located over the Florida panhandle moves slowly westward over the Gulf of Mexico.

The tropical disturbance is currently producing “widespread but disorganized” showers and thunderstorms, according to NWS, and heavy rainfall is a possibility for the Florida Panhandle and upper coast of Texas. Tropical storm, hurricane and storm surge watches could also be in the forecast for the northern Gulf Coast.

Though the tropical disturbance is predicted to head west towards Louisiana and Texas, the onslaught of wet weather is likely to continue for Florida over the next several days.





On Tuesday, Manatee County experienced heavy rainfall, and a flood advisory was issued for most of the county after at least two inches of water had fallen.

Wednesday is expected to bring thunderstorms, with a 60 percent chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 20 mph. A quarter to a half-inch of rainfall is possible during the day, and up to another quarter inch could fall in the evening. The bulk of rainfall is expected to occur between 5 and 8 p.m.

Rain chances decrease to 50 percent on Thursday and Friday with partly sunny conditions and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Despite the predicted rainfall, the heat index is expected to climb as high as 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

NWS will issue updates on the tropical disturbance and more weather predictions throughout the day on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning the NWS also has issued coastal hazard advisory due to high risk of rip currents for Manatee County northward to Hillsborough County, as well as southward to Charlotte County.

The warning remains in effect through Thursday evening..

The NWS reports increasing wave action will create rip currents Wednesday afternoon.

During rip current advisories, swimmers are advised to never swim out of sight of lifeguards and avoid swimming near structures such as groins, jetties and piers.

If you are caught in a rip current, yell for help, but remain calm.

“Do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help,” the NWS advises. “If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.”

