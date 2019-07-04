This Fourth of July will be a hot one in Bradenton. Weather Service issues another advisory

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

If you’re outdoors this Fourth of July in Bradenton or the rest of the Tampa Bay region, be sure to protect yourself what is expected to be another very hot day.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Manatee, Sarasota and surrounding areas. The advisory is scheduled to be in place from noon to 6 p,m, Thursday,

“Afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s and relative humidity values in the 60-70 percent range will result in high heat indices the afternoon,” the Weather Service said early Thursday.

The heat index, or “feel like” temperature, could hit between 108 and 112, according to the Weather Service.

“The high heat index values could lead to dehyrdration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke for those outdoors,” the Weather Service said.

There is a chance of rain, which could help cool things off. The Weather Service says Bradenton is likely to see isolated thunderstorms and showers during the day. The chance of thunderstorms Thursday evening is listed at 40 percent.

Tips to stay safe from the heat include:

Drink plenty of water.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing.

Stay inside an air-conditioned environment, if possible.

Move indoors if the heat becomes overwhelming as soon as possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location immediately.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency, call 911.

Do not leave pets outside in the heat.

Never leave a pet or a child inside a parked vehicle.

Symptoms of a heat stroke include:

Throbbing headache.

Dizziness.

Lack of sweating despite the heat.

Red, hot and dry skin.

Muscle weakness or cramps.

Nausea and vomiting.

Rapid heartbeat.

Rapid and shallow breathing.