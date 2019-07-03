It could ‘feel like’ 112 on Wednesday. Here’s how to keep from getting burned

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Manatee County beginning at noon Wednesday, with “feels like” temperatures ranging between 108 and 112 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-to-high 90s, coupled with 50-percent humidity.

This is the second such heat advisory in Manatee County within a week.

The Weather Service cautions that high heat indexes can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and the potentially deadly heat stroke for those outdoors.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the Weather Service said. “When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks for those working outdoors during a heat advisory.

Tips to stay safe include:

Drink plenty of water.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing.

Stay inside an air-conditioned environment, if possible.

Move indoors if the heat becomes overwhelming as soon as possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location immediately.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency, call 911.

Do not leave pets outside in the heat.

Never leave a pet or a child inside a parked vehicle.

Symptoms of a heat stroke include: