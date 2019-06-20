Weather News
Brace yourself Manatee County. Heat indexes in the 100s are coming
How to stay safe in really hot weather
Temperatures on the thermostat will look fairly normal for a Florida June with highs extending into the low 90s. But with a lack of rain over the next few days, temperatures will feel like it’s up to 105 degrees for the next few days.
Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologist Mike Clay said we won’t break any records temperature wise in Manatee County, but it might feel like it.
“It will feel very muggy,” Clay said. “This will last into the next three days before the rain chances come back to cool things off, but even at night it’s not going to feel much better. Floridians are used to this, though, and I think it would be a much bigger deal if this was Chicago or somewhere up north, but I expect air conditioners will be running all night for a few days.”
Clay said people would be well advised to wear light colored clothing and drink plenty of liquids. If anyone feels like the heat is getting to be too much, Clay said to get indoors.
“What we have is southwest winds coming off of the Gulf of Mexico that will keep things like this for a few days and the Gulf right now is very warm so the winds will continue to blow that warm air our way.”
The Miami Herald reports that more than 600 people in the U.S. die each year from extreme heat conditions. Here’s how you can help beat the heat:
- Drink plenty of fluids and don’t wait until you are thirsty. Avoid alcoholic and sugary drinks as these can deplete the body fluid more rapidly.
- If going outside, go in the mornings and evenings if you can, rather than the hottest part of the day. Don’t forget the sunscreen.
- Pace yourself. If you feel lightheaded, short of breath, get into a shaded area or indoors where there is air conditioning as soon as possible.
- Never, ever leave children or animals in unattended cars.
- Check on people who are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, including the elderly, infants and people who are overweight, as well as those who work outdoors and who are already suffering from ailments like heart disease and high blood pressure.
