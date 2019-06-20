Brace yourself Manatee County. Heat indexes in the 100s are coming

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

Temperatures on the thermostat will look fairly normal for a Florida June with highs extending into the low 90s. But with a lack of rain over the next few days, temperatures will feel like it’s up to 105 degrees for the next few days.

Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologist Mike Clay said we won’t break any records temperature wise in Manatee County, but it might feel like it.





“It will feel very muggy,” Clay said. “This will last into the next three days before the rain chances come back to cool things off, but even at night it’s not going to feel much better. Floridians are used to this, though, and I think it would be a much bigger deal if this was Chicago or somewhere up north, but I expect air conditioners will be running all night for a few days.”

Clay said people would be well advised to wear light colored clothing and drink plenty of liquids. If anyone feels like the heat is getting to be too much, Clay said to get indoors.

“What we have is southwest winds coming off of the Gulf of Mexico that will keep things like this for a few days and the Gulf right now is very warm so the winds will continue to blow that warm air our way.”

The Miami Herald reports that more than 600 people in the U.S. die each year from extreme heat conditions. Here’s how you can help beat the heat: