Here’s what’s ahead for your local weather this week. Hint: Don’t forget your umbrella

Manatee County will see temperatures and rain chances getting back to a more typical Florida early summer pattern this week with the first part of the week’s rain expectations flipping later in the week.

Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologist Juli Marquez explained that there will be a chance of rain each day this week, but the first part of the week will continue in a similar manner as the past couple of days. Chances will be higher in the early morning hours, she said.

“The difference is the time of rain with a chance of rain in the overnight to morning hours the first part of the week,” Marquez said. “Later in the week, including Friday and through the weekend, we’ll get back to what most Floridians would call a typical Florida summer pattern with afternoon rain chances.”

The forecast indicates a pretty stable temperature pattern with high 80s in the day to high 70s at night with Wednesday being the highest chance for rain at 80 percent. The remaining week outside of Wednesday sees anywhere from 40-60-percent chances.

The rain is “welcome and needed,’ Marquez said Monday, given the hot and dry 17-day run to end a record setting month of May as the hottest May in Florida in a century.

May is typically a dry month, but started off wet only to see a brutal pattern set in for the final 17 days, according to meteorologist Josh Linker’s weather blog.

Linker reports Bradenton’s average high temperature in May was 4.3 degrees higher than normal. The amount of rain was almost a half-inch below normal.

Marquez said as of Sunday night, 1.34 inches of rain has fallen in June, close to the average of 1.43 inches, “but most of that fell in the last two days,” she said. “Right now we are watching some storms in the Gulf of Mexico, which we expect to move onto the coast and spread inland today. There are concerns for some locally heavy rain with strong wind gusts if you near one of those storms.”