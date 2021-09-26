Search continues for 19-year-old woman missing in Orlando, last seen near UCF campus

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office put out a second picture of a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Miya Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. that day at the Arden Villas in Orlando, about 1.5 miles down University Boulevard from the University of Central Florida main campus. Marcano is about 5-feet tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Marcano’s whereabouts is asked to call Orange County Sheriff’s Office 407-836-4357 (HELP).