How to prevent the next collapse? These ideas are being proposed locally and in Tallahassee

In the wake of the collapse of Champlain Towers South, here are some proposals either under consideration by Miami-Dade government or proposed by lawmakers in Tallahassee to prevent similar tragedies in the future:

Shrink the county-mandated 40-year recertification process to 30 years.

Require a warning two years before a pending recertification requirement, instead of the current 90-day advance notification.

Mandate that buildings obtain a safety certification from an engineer before any extension of a recertification deadline is granted.

Tighten condo rules to make it harder for associations to waive requirements for cash reserves to fund recertification repairs.

Require private inspectors working within city limits to notify the county’s building department if they find any structural issues severe enough to risk building failure.

