He was ‘Mr. Anti Vax.’ Now, another Florida conservative radio host is dead of COVID
Another conservative Florida radio host who rallied against getting the COVID vaccine has died of the disease.
Marc Bernier, 65, died Saturday. He had been hospitalized earlier this month, the Daytona Beach Journal reported.
“It’s with great sadness that WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announce the passing of Marc Bernier, who informed and entertained listeners on WNDB for over 30 years,” his employer tweeted. “We kindly ask that privacy is given to Marc’s family during this time of grief.”
Bernier, who playfully called himself “Mr. Anti-Vax,” has been a presence in Daytona Beach media for 30 years. A frequent guest of his eponymous show, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, also tweeted his condolences.
Bernier’s death was the third this month among conservative talk show hosts outspoken against the coronavirus vaccine.
Phil Valentine, a 61-year-old conservative talk radio host in Tennessee, passed after a month-long battle. The “scamdemic” proponent famously put out a parody song for his SuperTalk 99.7 WTN listeners “Vaxman,” a riff on the famous Beatles song “Taxman,” mocking the jab.
And in Florida, 65-year-old Dick Farrel, a former Newsmax commentator, also died earlier this month in West Palm Beach. The media personality famously referred to White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci as a “power tripping, lying freak.”
After contracting COVID, both Farrel and Valentine urged people to get the vaccine.
