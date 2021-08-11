A Florida grandma just won a $1 million lottery. And if you think she’s retiring ...

Florida Lottery pays out a $1 million apiece in two games, CASHWORD and Powerball, to Jacksonville and Hollywood, Florida, winners in July and August 2021. Florida Lottery

Imagine you find out you won $100,000 in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game but you decide to go to work that day.

You’re that conscientious.

Now imagine you’re mistaken. You won 10 times that amount — a cool $1 million — and you’re still making your shift the next day.

Your boss might want to pencil you in as employee of the week at the very least.

That’s more or less the scenario Jacksonville’s Wilma Todd, 69, enjoyed recently.

On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Todd claimed her $1 million prize from the new CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at its headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

Her prize was bigger. Much bigger

The top of a Florida Lottery CASHWORD ticket. Florida Lottery

Funny thing is Todd told Lottery officials she thought she had won $100,000, according to a media release.

“I scratched my ticket just before going into work that morning,” Todd told the Lottery. Todd was “adamant on working her shift” before making plans to claim her prize, the Lottery said.

“After work, I picked up my granddaughter and handed her my ticket. She turned to me and said, ‘Nana, you didn’t win $100,000 — you won $1 million!’ Needless to say I was in complete shock.”

The Lottery didn’t say what Todd does for a living, but that she wants to work just a bit longer, until “her replacement is fully trained.”

Then, she says, she’ll retire and spend time with her family.

One hopes, wherever she works, she gets a nice send-off.

Todd purchased her $20 CASHWORD ticket from Jones Road General Store in Jacksonville. The retailer scores a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

New Broward millionaire

CASHWORD started in May 2020 and features a chance to win a top prize of $5 million.

In other local lotto news, WPLG-Local 10 reported that Broward County’s Stephen Shamoun, 52, of Hollywood, claimed a $1 million prize from the POWERBALL drawing held on July 24, at the Miami District Office.

According to Lottery officials, Shamoun went the “Quick Pick” route and bought his ticket from Kwik Stop 26 on 46th Avenue in Hollywood. The retailer receives a $1,000 bonus commission.