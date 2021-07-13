Searchers weather storms to find one more Surfside collapse victim. Toll rises to 95

Search crews working through harsh weather have recovered one more victim from the rubble of Surfside condo collapse, authorities announced Tuesday morning.

On the 20th day since Champlain Towers South suddenly collapsed in the middle of the night, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporter 95 people have been confirmed dead. Of the victims, 85 have been identified.

Torrential downpours forced county crews to pump water out of the lower levels of the collapse site Monday afternoon and evening, the mayor said. The weather has at times stalled a dual-track effort to recover human remains while preserving forensic evidence that can help investigators understand what led to the building’s failure.

Despite the complications from rain, the scope of the human toll is coming into clearer focus each day. Fourteen people are potentially unaccounted for — a number that has decreased while detectives audit a list of missing people throughout the search effort. There are people who are deceased who may be on the list of the missing, but it is taking time to identify the human remains being uncovered, a meticulous process that relies heavily on the work of the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s office.

“This work is becoming more difficult with the passage of time, and although our teams are working as hard as they can, it takes time,” the mayor said.

Officials also announced Tuesday would be the last regularly scheduled in-person press conference to provide updates on the search a few blocks from the collapse site.

Future of the land

Levine Cava said while the court proceedings over the future of the land the condo stood on move forward, leaders hope a there can be a memorial to the victims of the disaster.

“We’ve started to talk about the fact that we definitely need a memorial. We must have some sort of memorial, “ the mayor said. “Exactly where it will be is going to be determined, and whether some or all of that site could be preserved, that will be determined in the future.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said some of the families want to see the beachfront property turned into a memorial, but some want to live on that land again.

“They want the building rebuilt on a portion of the site. They acknowledge that a percentage of that site is a holy site, as I’ve said before,” Burkett said. “But they haven’t given up on their home.”

More ways to help

Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, announced the opening of a donor portal where people who are able to contribute $5,000 or more can be connected directly with those impacted by the disaster through www.surfsideassistance.com. Donors who can give at least that amount are being encouraged to register so the state can match them with people who have unmet needs.

“This would be where FEMA cannot assist, or where the charitable organizations that are already on the ground may not be able to assist,” Guthrie said. “This is designed to go above and beyond.”

Guthrie encouraged those who can give less than $5,000 to visit www.surfsidestrength.com/donations/ to see a list of organizations who can receive the donations.

