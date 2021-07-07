A Miami doctor put a filter on the wrong person’s major vein. How the state reacted

Putting a filter on the right vein in the wrong person will cost a Miami doctor time and money — four hours of continuing medical education courses and $9,523 cash — after a settlement agreement with the Florida Department of Health.

The Board of Medicine accepted the settlement with Dr. Jose Rodriguez as part of its final order that posted last week.

A February Miami Herald story detailed a Florida Department of Health administrative complaint’s allegation of the mistake during a 2019 surgery. Officially, as part of the settlement, Rodriguez neither admits nor denies the allegations in the complaint.

The surgery in question occurred on Jan. 1, 2019, at Aventura Hospital. The current address on Rodriguez’s online Department of Health license profile is that of Mercy Hospital, 3663 S. Miami Ave.

Rodriguez must pay a $,5,000 fine and $4,523 administrative costs. He must also complete continuing medical education courses in “wrong site” procedures (one hour) and risk management (three hours). The Board of Medicine also will issue a letter of concern against his license, which his profile says he’s had since December 2006 without other disciplinary action.