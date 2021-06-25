Florida
The search continues. Here are some of the people missing after the Surfside condo collapse
The search continues Friday for missing people believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. Families across the world wait for news about loved ones who are unaccounted for.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that 159 people are missing, based on data collected at the reunification site at the Surfside Community Center and missing person reports. Four people have been confirmed deceased and 120 people have been accounted for, she said.
People with missing loved ones should call the family reunification hotline at 305-614-1819, visit the family reunification center at 9301 Collins Ave. or open a missing person report online. Those who survived the collapse should fill out a wellness check form online.
The Miami Herald is gathering the names and stories of those who have been reported missing after the building collapse.
Here is a list of names of people who have been reported missing after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium on Miami Beach.
The Herald will keep updating this list. Please send information to jchrissos@miamiherald.com or areyes@miamiherald.com
People reported missing in Surfside condo collapse
Andres Levine
Moises Roldan or Rodan
Raymond & Mercedes Urgelles
Luis Sadovnic and Nicole”Nicky” Langesfeld
Linda March
Jose A Gonzalez and wife Maria Gonzalez
Brad Cohen, Gary Cohen, Elisheva Cohen
Luis Fernando Barth, wife and 14-year-old daughter
Jay, Frankie, Anne, Nancy Kleiman
Ilan Naibryf, Deborah Berezdevin
Richard George Rovirosa, 60, & wife Maria G. Rovirosa.
Silvana Lopez Moreira, niece Sophia Lopez and husband Luis Pettengill
Angela, Julio and Terry Velazquez
Marina Azen
Elaine Sabino
Dick Augustine
Claudio and Maria Bonnefoy
Arnie Notkin and Myriam Caspi Notkin
Michael Altman
Judy Spiegel
Estelle Hedaya
Graci Cattarossi and daughter Stella
Edgar Gonzalez
Juan Mora Sr.
Ana Mora
Luis Andres Bermudez, 26, & his mom Ana Ortiz
Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy, 69 and Claudio Obias-Bonnefoy, 85
Lorenzo (child) and dad Alfredo Leone
Cassandra Stratton
Lois Marcus
Chaya Gila bas Yehudis
Ilan Ben Ronit
Andres Galfrascoli, Fabian Nunez and daughter Sofia Nunez
Hilda Noriega
Vishal Patel and his wife, Bhavna, and their 1-year-old daughter, Aishani
Gil & Betty Guerra
Ari Ben Ita
Moshe Ben Shoshana
Moshe Ben Toba
Lein Ben Ilana
Yehuda Arie Ben Fejga Rivkah
Rut Bat Sara
Devorah Bat Clara
Chaim Ben Sara
Malka Bas Sara Rochel
Yisroel Tzvi Yosef Ben Toiba
Tzvi Doniel Ben Yehudis
Ita Bat Miriam
Leibl Ben Feigue Rivka
Miriam Bat Sara
Ilan Ben Avraham
Ilan Ben Kalman
Deborah Bat Clara
Mikael Ben Hans
Gabriela Bat Sarah
Leib Ben Shoshana
Sarah Bat Ida
Nancy Bat Sofia
Franky Ben Nancy
Deborah Bat Haia
Jay Ben Nancy
Nicole Bat Andrea
Yaakov Reuvein Hacohen Ben Devorah
Nancy Kress Levin
