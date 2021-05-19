A disturbance could form in the Atlantic soon — and it’s not even hurricane season yet

Hurricane season is still two weeks away, but forecasters are monitoring a potential disturbance that could develop near Bermuda soon, according to the National Hurricane Center. National Hurricane Center

Hurricane season is still two weeks away, but forecasters are monitoring a potential disturbance that could develop near Bermuda soon.

The disturbance, described to be a non-tropical low pressure system, is forecast to develop a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda by late Thursday and produce gale-force winds, according to the National Hurricane Center’s advisory at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The system is expected to move southwest over warmer waters on Friday, where it could acquire subtropical characteristics before moving toward the north and northeast this weekend away from the United States, according to the hurricane center.

Even though it's not the official start to #hurricane season, we are watching an area of low pressure with a 20% chance of #tropical formation. Even if something forms, it should be just south of the #Canadian #Maritimes by this weekend. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/ygVr5GDHBh — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) May 19, 2021

Forecasters say the system has a low chance of development.

It has a 0% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 30% chance in the next five days, according to the hurricane center.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1.