A Broward school mourns after plane crashes into teacher aide’s SUV and kills her son

Megan Bishop is a paraprofessional at Hollywood Hills Elementary Hollywood Hills Elementary school website

Students and teachers at Hollywood Hills Elementary School are mourning the death of a 4-year-old boy whose mother is a beloved teacher’s aide at the school, according to the head of the Broward Teachers Union.

Taylor Bishop was killed Monday afternoon when a single-engine plane flew nose-first into his mother Megan Bishop’s SUV as she drove down a residential street in Pembroke Pines.

“Taylor was just her little compadre,” Anna Fusco, BTU president told the Miami Herald Tuesday. “They were two peas in a pod.”

Broward County Public Schools’ human resources department said Megan Bishop has worked as a paraprofessional at Hollywood Hills since September 2015.

Fusco said Bishop, better known within the school as “Ki Ki,”is cherished by her students, colleagues and fellow union members.

“Every kid in the school is going to be upset that Ki Ki is going to be away for a while,” Fusco said. “She just lit it up.”

Bishop, who could not be reached for comment, survived from the crash and was released from the hospital Monday night, Fusco said.

First responders look through debris from an accident scene after a small plane crashed near the 1300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Monday, March 15, 2021. Two people died in the plane crash and two others were taken to HollywoodÕs Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition, according to city fire-rescue. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Pembroke Pines Fire Department is also investigating the incident.

Officials from both agencies did not immediately return messages with questions about the crash.

Both the pilot and the passenger of the Beechcraft Bonanza airplane died when the lane hit the SUV and caught fire. Investigators have not released their names.

Footage of the fiery crash was captured by a doorbell camera from a house in the neighborhood in the 1300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue.

The plane had just taken off around 3 p.m. from North Perry Airport before it went down. Footage shows it slam into the SUV. The wrecked place then quickly skidded into the grass on the side of the road before exploding. Flames trailed from the wreckage along the road to where the plane made impact.