‘Don’t touch me!’ Cops release bodycam footage of Johnny Damon’s DUI arrest in Florida

There’s video.

TMZ Sports got hold of bodycam footage during the arrest of former MLB player Johnny Damon near his home in Orlando.

The 47-year-old, who was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, was pulled over Feb. 19 after officers noticed him driving erratically.

According to a police report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a Windermere police officer spotted Damon’s black Lincoln SUV swerving on the road before striking a curb and guardrail.

What transpires in the clip won’t be pretty for his fans to watch. Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, refuse to listen to police commands, and things spiral out of control.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT CONTENT.

The video starts with the officer approaching the baseball star’s SUV. As Damon steps out, the officer tells him to stay in the car for a traffic stop. Then Mangan-Damon emerges from the passenger side asking what’s happening.

“Shut your door!” the police officer commands. “Turn the car off!”

At no point in the clip does Damon get back inside the car, and neither does his wife, who uses curse-laden language to express her displeasure at the situation.

Agitated, she says, “Are you kidding me right now?!”

Damon is then asked how much he had to drink, and the former Tampa Bay Rays player says, “A little bit.”

Mangan-Damon is seen wandering around in the background. The officer then again tells the woman to get back in the car and a tussle breaks out.

“Don’t touch me!” she screams as she pulls her arm away. The jostling causes the bodycam to fall to the ground.

Slurring his words, the onetime star outfielder tells his wife to walk home.

Police backup arrives and Damon gets a field sobriety test. You can see him stumble as he attempts to walk a straight line. “Oops, sorry,” he says.

The Kansas native’s blood-alcohol content was found to be reportedly 0.30, about four times the legal limit.

Mangan-Damon was also arrested, charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Damon also played with the Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The couple, married in 2004, have six kids.