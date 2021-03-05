Watch a giant school of sharks off the Florida coast. A spearfisherman saw them action

Shark!!!

Make that plural.

Wednesday afternoon probably will go down in the history books for Paul Dabill. The underwater photographer and spearfisherman based in Jupiter, was able to catch quite the sight: drone video of sharks, dozens of them, all in one spot.

On the his Instagram, Dabill posted the clip of a big school of blacktips in front of Singer Island in Palm Beach County.

Blacktip reef sharks migrate south this time of year. Their migration begins around December, according to the website for the Blacktip Challenge, a catch, tag and release fishing tournament. “These large schools of sharks can be numbered in the thousands and remain in Florida until April, when they begin their return to the north.”

No person was harmed during the making of this video. Local authorities close the beaches when they are spotted. Though not dangerous, this type of shark has been known to nip at swimmers while seeking food, usually smaller fish, in shallow water.

“I was excited to capture some of their amazing acrobatics!” Dabill wrote on his Insta.

Acrobatics, indeed. Look closely and you can see one of the large fish breach and flip around.

Blacktips, with torpedo-shaped bodies, often jump out of the water, spinning while they eat.

Nice to watch them from a safe, social distance.