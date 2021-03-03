A Hasidic family was kicked off a Frontier flight over masks. Things got ugly fast

Frontier Airlines plane

Another day, another mask confrontation.

On Sunday evening, a Frontier flight from Miami to New York was canceled after a confrontation right before takeoff, the airline confirmed to the Miami Herald.

Cellphone video tweeted by the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council shows a masked man dressed in black in a Hasidic hat walking up the aisle with a baby seat, and a woman, also masked, in front of him walking toward the front of the plane.

You can hear applause as they exit.

“Everyone please take your seats,” the pilot pleads over the speaker.

A man says off camera, “This is all going over the news. You’re all going to suffer the consequences.” Another man yells, “This is Nazi Germany!”

In the post, OJPAC added the caption: “EYEWITNESS VIDEO! Multiple people say on the record in this video that as the Hasidic couple started leaving the airplane, @FlyFrontier staff applauded, exchanged high fives and one allegedly said ‘a job well done to those Jews.’”

A Frontier spokeswoman told the Miami Herald on Wednesday that the airline had not seen anything that supports the claim of the flight crew giving high-fives.. She released a statement as to why the couple in the video was told to disembark:

“On Feb. 28, while Flight 2878 from Miami to New York-La Guardia was preparing to leave the gate, a large group of passengers repeatedly refused to comply with the U.S. government’s federal mask mandate,” the statement said. “Multiple people, including several adults, were asked repeatedly to wear their masks and refused to do so. Based on the continued refusal to comply with the federal mask mandate, refusal to disembark the aircraft and aggression towards the flight crew, local law enforcement was engaged. The flight was ultimately canceled.”

Another video tweeted by OJPAC shows a large group at the gate. A man in a yarmulke and mask is yelling at a Frontier agent, but it is unclear what he is saying. A fellow passenger, who does not appear to be part of the group, is talking to a law enforcement officer.

“This isn’t right, this isn’t right,” the man repeats. “People, they’re saying some nasty things. I heard some nasty things being said. People just want to get on the plane and get out.”

Yet another video in the civil rights group’s thread shows how the matter escalated as passengers in the aisles screamed, “Anti Semites!” as a baby cries.

Although all people are wearing masks in this video, the Frontier spokeswoman says, “The video does not capture what transpired prior to that point.”

An Orthodox Jewish person spoke up in defense of the Hasidic couple. Then the whole family siblings and in-laws started leaving the plane at which point the @FlyFrontier ordered everyone off of the airplane. pic.twitter.com/N1OwqxFI3Q — OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021

Passenger Martin Joseph, who was in the group of 21 travelers, told The New York Times the trouble began when a flight attendant told his daughter’s 15-month-old child to wear a mask, even though the toddler was eating. After members of Joseph’s party defended the family, saying the baby was under 2 (the CDC exempts babies), the melee began.

“We understand that the mask has to be worn, and everybody has to wear a mask and that’s the law,” Joseph told the outlet.

In a tweet, Frontier contends that the “issue did not stem from a child under 2” but was due to “repeated requests to comply with federal law.”

The Anti-Defamation League of New York has called for a “full and transparent investigation.”