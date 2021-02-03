Look who showed up at a Florida middle school — a 10-foot, 800-pound alligator ‘dude’

In-person students at Lakeland Highlands Middle School in Lakeland, Florida, had more to worry about Thursday morning than mask-wearing and social distancing

According to a tweet from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a large alligator was roaming the grounds around 7:30 a.m.

@PolkCoSheriff Deputies met this dude on a Lakeland sidewalk Thursday. 10ft long, 800lbs. A trapper had to come get him from the residential/school area. Video is by D/S Ashtin Mosley. And no, she won't be sporting a new belt and boots next week. pic.twitter.com/YrVT52qwZd — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) January 29, 2021

In the post, you can see the 10-footer sunning itself on a sidewalk near campus. Concerned parents saw the gator hanging out on the road that the students frequent and called authorities.

“Deputies met this dude on a Lakeland sidewalk Thursday: 10 feet long, 800 pounds. A trapper had to come get him from the residential/school area,” said the PCSO’s caption, along with video.

In the quick clip, you can see the gator with a snare around its thick neck lunge forward, thrash and hiss.

The unwanted visitor was classified as a “nuisance alligator,” and its meat and hide were reportedly harvested.

The post added that the video was shot by Polk Deputy Ashtin Mosley.

“And no, she won’t be sporting a new belt and boots next week.”