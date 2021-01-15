The FBI keeps making more arrests in the Capitol riot. Here are some Florida suspects

As more rioters from the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 get arrested, a clearer picture is emerging of who was there that day. At least a handful of Florida residents have been tracked down, thanks in part to video and images widely circulated on social media.

ANDREW WILLIAMS

Firefighter/paramedic Andrew Williams Sanford Fire Department

At least one Floridian was a first responder: Andrew Williams, who was at first put on paid administrative leave by his employer, the Sanford Fire Department, and then unpaid leave. Williams was arrested Tuesday, charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI obtained one photograph and two videos of the Maitland, Florida, man. In one video, he is seen climbing the steps and through the scaffolding of the federal building yelling, “We are storming the Capitol! Yeah, baby!”

At a Tuesday hearing, bond was set at $25,000; meanwhile, Williams’ lawyer blamed President Donald Trump as well as law enforcement.

“The president and the Capitol police encouraged despicable behavior,” Vincent Citro said outside the Orlando courthouse. “Mr. Williams took part in none of it.”

ERIC MUNCHEL

The so called Zip Ties guy during the attack on the Capitol Jan. 6, 2020. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Among the disturbing pictures that emerged during the riots was of a fit, masked man in full tactical gear nimbly jumping over a railing in the Senate chamber with a handful of zip ties.

The FBI identified the so-called zip-tie guy as 30 year old Eric Munchel, who now lives in Tennessee but used to work as a bartender at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille in Fort Myers Beach.

“It’s been brought to our attention that a former employee of ours from 2+ years ago was involved in the recent events at the Capitol Building,” the restaurant’s statement on Facebook said. “We have no affiliation with this employee and their actions were their own.”

Munchel was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Bond: $25,000.

Adam Christian Johnson

Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., and one is carrying the lectern bearing the seal of the Speaker of the House. As this photo captured by chief Getty Images photographer Win McNamee quickly circulated on social media., many residents in Florida’s Manatee County identified the man as Adam Christian Johnson, 36, from Parrish. Win McNamee Getty Images

His grinning face seen while holding Nancy Pelosi’s lectern has become almost a symbol of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Adam Christian Johnson, 36, was arrested by federal marshals and booked into the Pinellas County jail on Jan. 8, charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The lectern — valued at more than $1,000 — has since been returned to its rightful owner. As for Johnson, the stay at home father of five from Parrish was released on $25,000 bond with an ankle monitor.

Other arrests

According to federal court records, other arrests of Sunshine State residents include Michael Curzio, of Summerfield, in Marion County, who was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct; and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Michael Curzio

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, the 35-year-old spent more than five years in prison for attempted murder before being released in February 2019.

Before his arrest, Curzio admitted where he was going on Facebook, reports Orlando news station WFTV-9: “If anything happens — we get [expletive] up, arrested, or killed — just know I love you all and I did what I believed in,” he wrote on his since deleted page. “And if you know me, I did it because it was the right thing to do.”

Tampa Bay’s Matthew Council, who beside being charged with the same offenses as Curzio, was slapped with an additional charge of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. “When stopped by law enforcement, he pushed the officer,” read the complaint.

More arrests are expected.