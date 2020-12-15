Florida auto parts manufacturer owed workers over $13,000 back pay after investigation

A Clearwater maker of cylinder heads paid $13,133 in back wages after the U.S. Department of Labor found it didn’t pay earned overtime pay, the federal agency announced.

Clearwater Cylinder Head paid 20 employees, $656.65 per employee.

Labor said the company run by Robert Metz and John McNamara “failed to pay employees for work they performed beyond their scheduled shifts at the end of their workday if the employer had not specifically approved that time in advance.”

“Employers must ensure they pay their workers the wages they have rightfully earned for every hour that they work,” Wage and Hour Division District Directror Nicolas Ratmiroff said in a statement. “This includes time spent preparing for the day or activities needing completion at day’s end.”

Employers that find they’ve committed overtime or minimum wage violations can self-report through the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program.

For online information on how to file a complaint, go to the Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.

