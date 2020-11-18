They had sex off a Florida highway in the middle of the day. Passing drivers interrupted

Outdoor dining in a pandemic: Acceptable.

Outdoor sex on a busy highway: A criminal offense.

One Florida couple found out the hard way that getting romantic while cars zoom by can spoil the mood quickly.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Amber Gormley and Shawn McClelland were arrested Tuesday after “many drivers” observed them having intimate relations on the side of a road in Largo, near St. Petersburg, around 2 p.m.

The complaint says Gormley, 39, and McClelland, 30, both of Clearwater, had intercourse “in an open area” where “all drivers could see them” on Whitney Road and US Highway 19 North,

Many passersby called authorities.

After they were read their rights, the “offender” admitted he performed acts of a sexual nature upon Gormley, the report says. But according to both parties, their outdoor rendezvous was “consensual.”

Charges for each included public display of penetration and lewd and lascivious exhibition. They were held at Pinellas County Jail on $10,000 bond.

