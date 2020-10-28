Man accessed voter registrations of Gov. DeSantis, Michael Jordan and LeBron James: FDLE

A Naples man used a computer to alter Gov. Ron DeSantis’ voting registration and attempted to get into the voting registrations of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, retired basketball icon Michael Jordan and current basketball icon LeBron James, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The FDLE arrested 20-year-old Anthony Guevara on Tuesday night on one count of unauthorized access of a computer and one count of altering a voter registration without consent. Guevara is being held in Collier County jail on $5,000 bond.

According to an arrest report, when DeSantis went to vote Monday afternoon in Tallahassee, he learned he was no longer listed as a Leon County resident. Instead, his address was that of a one-floor rowhouse-style condominium on Pretty Lane in an unincorporated area of Palm Beach County.

Backtracking, through the Leon County Elections Office, agents said the governor’s address was modified using a computer web browser. They requested the web logs for the Supervisor of Elections office to determine when DeSantis’ information was requested and said they found the change was made via computer through a Comcast Cable internet provider.

A subpoena to Comcast for subscriber information gave agents the address of a Naples home in the 4400 block of 19th Avenue. They arrived at that address with a search warrant Tuesday evening and found, the report says, Guevara, his mother and father.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

They searched Guevara’s home and his notebook PC and found evidence that he had searched for “Florida Governor” “Florida my vote” and accessed the web site dos.myflorida.com and also accessed DeSantis’ Wikipedia page.

It is not known whether the governor was given a provisional ballot or resolved the issue pending the investigation.

“Agents believe Guevara also accessed the voter registrations of U.S. Sen Rick Scott and sports celebrities Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but made no changes,” the FDLE announcement via email stated.

Jordan long has owned a home in Palm Beach County. James, who just led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA title over the Miami Heat, starred with the Heat from 2010-14.

This developing story will be updated as more information is available.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER