Rescued circus tigers from Guatemala arrive in Miami. Their journey doesn’t end here

A trio of circus tigers rescued from Guatemala will have a new home in Tampa. But first, they made a pit stop in the 305.

Kimba, Max and Simba landed at Miami International Airport early Monday after a long and challenging journey to escape their abusive past.

“These are really beautiful tigers we found in a desperate situation and in a terrible terrible circus,” said Jan Creamer, the president of Animal Defenders International. “These are animals who had never walked on grass before we got them out of the circus cages. They had never felt the sun on their back ... they hadn’t touched a tree.”

The adult Bengal tigers were among a group of lions and tigers rescued from Circo Hermanos Ponce in June 2018.

Simba, a Bengal tiger, paces in his cage as Avianca cargo employees work to load him into a van at the Miami International Airport on Monday, November 25, 2019. Simba, Max and Kimba, who were rescued from a circus in Guatemala by Animal Defenders International, are being sent to an animal sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, in Tampa. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The rescue happened shortly after the Guatemalan government ordered a ban on circus animals, according to Animal Defenders International, an animal rights and conservation nonprofit that led the rescue.

Called “Operation Liberty,” the animal rights group rescued 21 big cats — 15 tigers and six lions.

Kimba, Max and Simba were the first rescued, said Christina Scaring, general counsel of the organization, with offices in L.A., London and Bogota. The other cats will be relocated to the new ADI Wildlife Sanctuary in South Africa.

But the mission wasn’t easy.

Kimba, the youngest of the trio, was beaten twice on the day of the rescue.

Activists had to intervene both times to stop it, she said.

The hardships didn’t end there.

“The circus refused to turn over six of its other tigers and it took us from June to November to get the remaining six tigers,” Scaring said. “We weren’t going to give up so we kept fighting, and we did get them.”

The transfer eventually happened with the help of the Guatemalan government.

The six tigers, including two cubs, were later found and rescued from a junkyard in November 2018, according to Animal Defenders International.

Many of the 21 rescued animals were also malnourished, beaten and frightened. Rescuers even had to call for help when a mob attacked the organization’s temporary rescue center in the country, Creamer said.

“Our guys had to shut themselves inside until police could come,” she said. “It gives an idea of how much these animals are worth. ... For lots of people these animals are just worth a lot of money either dead or alive.”

Avianca cargo employees work to offload three Bengal tigers that were rescued from Guatemala at the Miami International Airport on Monday, November 25, 2019. Max, Simba and Kimba, who were rescued from a circus in Guatemala by Animal Defenders International, are being sent to an animal sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, in Tampa. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The wild cats are also pricey to maintain.

Big Cat Rescue, the animal sanctuary that is taking in the trio, said it has been supporting the cats since they arrived to ADI’s temporary rescue center in Guatemala last year, said Susan Bass, spokeswoman for Big Cat Rescue.

The animal sanctuary in Tampa, which had previously worked with ADI during a 2016 rescue operation in Peru, also started paying for the three tigers once they arrived to the temporary rescue center in Guatemala, she said.

The flight alone cost around $9,000.

After a stop in Miami to give the cats a break from the stresses of flying, they were boarded onto a truck trailer less than an hour after landing for the road trip to Big Cat Rescue, 12802 Easy St. in Tampa.

Max, a Bengal tiger, sits in his cage as Avianca cargo employees work to load him into a van at the Miami International Airport on Monday, November 25, 2019. Max, Simba and Kimba, who were rescued from a circus in Guatemala by Animal Defenders International, are being sent to an animal sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, in Tampa. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Once the tigers start to live at the animal sanctuary, each one is expected to cost $10,000 a year to maintain food and medical care, Bass said.

Kimba, who is 2 1/2 years years old, and 9-year-olds Max and Simba could live up to 20 years at the sanctuary, she said.

For these activists, the cost, time and risk is worth it.

“It means everything to us. This is what we do,” Bass said. “We need to be the voice for these animals that can’t speak up for themselves.”

Each tiger will have its own 4,000-square-foot private enclosure with a den, trees, foliage and a pool to “play and splash around,” she said.

Simba, a Bengal tiger, paces in his cage as Avianca cargo employees work to load him into a van at the Miami International Airport on Monday, November 25, 2019. Simba, Max and Kimba, who were rescued from a circus in Guatemala by Animal Defenders International, are being sent to an animal sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, in Tampa. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

They’ll also eat a mixture of raw chicken, meat and a musk meatloaf filled with animal organs, ligaments and bones.

“As soon as these cats get a little bit acclimated at Big Cat Rescue they’ll be enjoying and receiving their own butterball turkey for Thanksgiving and they’ll be getting their own Christmas treat,” Bass said.

Bass and Creamer said they hope the tigers will continue to heal, and eventually enjoy their life in peace.

“Their enjoyment in everything in life becomes really empowering,” Creamer said. “It’s like they wake, they become tigers.”







TO HELP

Those interested in donating or learning more about the the Animal Defenders “Stop Circus Suffering” campaign can visit http://www.ad-international.org/adi_home/

Those interested in donating or learning more about Big Cat Rescue can visit https://bigcatrescue.org/donate/