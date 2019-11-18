What’s wrong with Aaron Carter this time? Picture of him in hospital bed worries fans

Aaron Carter is not in a good way.

The singer was admitted to Ascension Sacred Emerald Coast hospital in Miramar Beach, near Destin, Thursday, according to his Instagram.

Carter is lying on a gurney, covered with a sheet, looking gaunt.

“Momma’s gonna take care of you,” read the caption ostensibly written by his mother Jane Carter, who lives in the Destin area.

So what’s wrong with him?

Jane told TMZ that her son, at 115 pounds, is not only dangerously underweight but stressed, and that she drove him to the ER herself.

Carter is on tour, set to hit a venue in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 4 and has a Feb 8, 2020, date playing a Bahamas hurricane relief concert at the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre.

On Saturday, it seemed as if Carter was doing better, at least well enough to take care of his mom.

“My mother is still struggling with her illness and I’d rather be focused on that at this Time,” the 31-year-old tweeted. “Helping her and my music, life and happiness. It’s time to move in from all this pain.”

The “pain” Carter is referring to may have to also do with his famous older brother Nick Carter. Back in September of this year, the Backstreet Boys singer, 39, and Aaron’s twin sister Angel filed a restraining order against their troubled sibling. Nick accused him at the time of threatening his pregnant wife and both were concerned about Aaron’s “alarming behavior.”

Carter’s hospitalization comes two years after fans began showing concern about his increasingly thin appearance.

The Tampa native, who has also battled an opioid addiction, explained that he had been diagnosed with a hiatal hernia that affects his appetite.

“Basically, I have an eating disorder,” he said at the time after being bulled on social media and later hospitalized for his health problems.

On Sunday night’s E!’s True Hollywood Story, Aaron also admitted to a past opioid addiction brought on by a jaw injury, but was able to get himself sober by going cold turkey.

“Everybody thought, ‘Oh my god, he has AIDS, he’s a crackhead, he’s a methhead,’” he said on the show. “That’s when I realized, OK, either you get your [bleep] together or you make the decision to slowly die.”