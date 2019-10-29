Florida
A dog was found burned to death. Now cops need your help to find the abuser
A dog was burned to death in a Miami-Dade County neighborhood. Police are looking for help in finding the person responsible.
The medium-sized dog was found dead on a sidewalk by Northwest 25th Avenue and 95th Street in the West Little River neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Miami-Dade County police.
An anonymous caller told police the dog was being set on fire around 6:45 a.m., said Police Detective Angel Rodriguez.
There are no suspects or arrests as of 10 a.m. Tuesday and it’s still unclear if the dog was a pet, according to police.
Anyone with information that can help police find the person who did this is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.
Comments