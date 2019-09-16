Florida

He’s dressed like ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ and he’s missing. Coast Guard is searching

How to report a missing person

Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. By
Up Next
Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. By

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 43-year-old man last seen on Saturday dressed as “Captain Jack Sparrow,” from the popular “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.

According to a news release, the Coast Guard received information from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office that the man went missing on Saturday evening from Hunter Springs Park where he intended to paddle board on the Crystal River.

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater deployed an MG-60 Jayhawk at around 1 a.m. Monday morning to begin the search and a 29-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Yankeetown hit the waters at first light Monday morning.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting in the search. The paddle boarder has not been identified, but anyone with information should call Coat Guard Sector St. Petersburg Command Center at 727-824-7506.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  