South Florida surgeon under investigation over fake Botox-like products

A South Florida surgeon is under investigation for allegedly purchasing illegal Botox-like products from China and using them on customers.

Dr. Francesann Ford, a licensed ophthalmologist, is accused of “using her medical license as a gateway” to buy fake and non-FDA approved drugs from China.

She then used them on customers at her eye care clinic, where she was doing a cosmetic surgery “side business,” said Ivan Rodriguez, postal inspector.

Beautiful Vision, an eye care clinic is run by Dr. Francesann Ford, an ophthalmologist and physician, according to the company’s website. Screenshot of Beautiful Vision website

Ford did not immediately respond for comment.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 recorded officials with multiple agencies executing a search warrant Wednesday at Beautiful Vision Oculoplastic Surgery and Eyecare Specialists, 2462 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Coral Springs, as part of a yearlong investigation into Ford, who is the clinic’s sole practitioner.

Ford — who has not been criminally charged — was interviewed Wednesday and is cooperating with the investigation that includes the Food and Drug Administration, Rodriguez said.

A search on the Florida Department of Health’s website Friday shows her license is active, and that she has additional state licenses in North Carolina and the District of Columbia.

Depending on the investigation’s outcome, the doctor could face a variety of punishments including fines, having her license revoked or even time in federal prison.

Besides eye exams, her clinic’s website lists a range of services including facial plastic surgery and Botox injections, which Rodriguez says are not FDA-regulated. The fake and non-FDA approved drugs were reportedly used on patients who bought services through Groupons.

Officials are asking anyone who has has been a patient at the clinic, has had an allergic reaction or has required additional medical treatment following a procedure at the clinic to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.