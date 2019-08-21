Florida alligator hunter finds himself being hunted. It almost cost him his hand

Living with alligators Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.

A Florida alligator hunter barely escaped being the prey after an 11-foot gator attacked his boat while he was legally hunting alligators in the Three Forks Marsh conservation area over the weekend.

According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Justin Perchalski, 30, was taken to an area hospital with a serious injury to his right hand.

FWC says Perchalski was trying to secure the gator on a hook line and reached down to get a better grip. The alligator bit down on Perchalski’s wrist and tried to pull him in the water, but three occupants on the boat leaped on top of Perchalski to keep him secured.

The alligator let loose and swam away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

FWC says his companions applied a tourniquet using a belt, called 911 and met first responders on the shore where emergency personnel noted that Perchalski’s right hand was nearly detached from the wrist down.

Florida’s alligator season runs through Nov. 1.

FWC released a statement saying they were saddened to hear about the incident and passed along their best wishes to Perchalski and his family.

While this attack would not be considered unprovoked, the public is reminded of certain tips when it comes to co-existing with these ancient reptilians.

Do not feed or entice alligators.

Do not go near their nests.

Supervise children when they are playing in or near the water.

Avoid swimming outside of posted swimming areas.

Swim only during daylight hours.

Leave them alone.