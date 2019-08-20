Man ‘infatuated’ with ex arrested after SWAT team called. He pulled a gun on her, cops say

Juan Lopez Miami-Dade Corrections

When she got home, her ex-boyfriend was standing at the front door holding a gun. He threatened to kill her, police said.

She then pulled out her own gun and he took off running in Little Havana Monday evening.

On Tuesday, Miami police released the details behind what led to a more than hour-long search that included the department’s SWAT team and K-9 unit.

The search ended with the arrest of Juan Lopez, 40. Lopez, who faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, was being held Tuesday in Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $16,000 bond.

According to an arrest report, the unnamed woman ended a relationship with Lopez about eight months ago.

She told police that he was “infatuated with her.”

On Sunday, she called police because her car had been vandalized. No one was caught and a report was generated, police said.

Then on Monday, she came home around 4 p.m. to find him there. She called police and they began searching the neighborhood.

“The victim stated that she is in fear for her safety,” police wrote.

At around 7 p.m. the search was over and Lopez was taken into custody.

“The defendant completely denied the allegation,” police said.