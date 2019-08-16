Stowaway found on flight from Havana to Miami A man was allegedly found hidden in the baggage area on a flight arriving to Miami International Airport from Havana Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was allegedly found hidden in the baggage area on a flight arriving to Miami International Airport from Havana

A stowaway was found early Friday on a flight that arrived from Havana to Miami International Airport.

A Miami airport spokesman confirmed to the Miami Herald that the man was found hiding in the plane and said he was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Video shared on social media by @Srt_lex early Friday morning shows crew members surrounding the man on the floor. The Twitter user said the man was found hiding in a plane’s baggage cargo area and seemed to be OK.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Came from Havana to Miami inside the planes belly where the bags go @OfficialJoelF pic.twitter.com/suAamK05Do — Jzlex (@Srt_lex) August 16, 2019

The Swift Air private charter landed in Miami just after midnight, according to the user.

Witnesses heard what sounded like a dog barking in the cargo area, but then a man spoke and asked for water, NBC6 reported.

Family told Telemundo 51 that the man is Yunier García Duarte, 36.

Swift Air did not immediately respond for comment.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond for comment.

SHARE COPY LINK Gulfstream Air Charter was finally allowed to land in Cuba, which hadn't authorized it before.