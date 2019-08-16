Florida

Stowaway found on flight from Havana to Miami

A stowaway was found early Friday on a flight that arrived from Havana to Miami International Airport.

A Miami airport spokesman confirmed to the Miami Herald that the man was found hiding in the plane and said he was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Video shared on social media by @Srt_lex early Friday morning shows crew members surrounding the man on the floor. The Twitter user said the man was found hiding in a plane’s baggage cargo area and seemed to be OK.

The Swift Air private charter landed in Miami just after midnight, according to the user.

Witnesses heard what sounded like a dog barking in the cargo area, but then a man spoke and asked for water, NBC6 reported.

Family told Telemundo 51 that the man is Yunier García Duarte, 36.

Swift Air did not immediately respond for comment.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond for comment.

