An orgy at a Florida man’s house leads to stolen firearm, cops say. Here’s why the crime won’t get solved

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies say this is one crime that will probably never get solved.

A Florida man living in Deltona advertised to host an orgy on a social media site in July and upwards of 20 people attended, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

At some point during the sex party, the homeowner’s handgun went missing from his nightstand and the man reported the theft.

The problem for investigators and the homeowner is that the theme of the orgy was “anonymous sex,” and all involved, including the homeowner, wore a variety of masks — and little else — to conceal their identities.

Deputies say the guests also were encouraged to use fictitious names and could come and go as they please, in a manner of speaking.

According to an Associated Press version run by the Orlando Sentinel, the sex party lasted through the weekend and could have went missing at any point from July 19 and July 21.

Sheriff Todd Smith told the News-Journal that it is unlikely his deputies will solve the crime because the homeowner was unable to identify his guests.