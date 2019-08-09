Florida
Florida couple facing animal cruelty charges after 90 dogs found malnourished, cops say
A Florida couple are behind bars and face multiple animal cruelty charges after deputies from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office say they found 90 dogs on the couple’s property, many of which were severely malnourished.
The HCSO released the arrest information on its Facebook page Aug. 7 with an appropriate warning that reads, “Please be advised some of the images associated with the following press release are of a graphic nature.”
The photos show a few dogs in skeletal condition in deplorable conditions with one of the only water sources being a kiddie pool containing green, swamp-like water. Many of the other dogs were chained to trees with no access to water.
Ferrel Godfrey, 55, and Marianne Godfrey, 60 were arrested on felony animal cruelty charges and deputies later learned that Marianne Godfrey was previously convicted for animal cruelty in 2011 while living in Alabama, deputies say.
Deputies went to their home on an unrelated matter, at which the dogs and their living conditions were observed, the press release states.
“Many of the animals appeared to be severely malnourished and/or seriously injured and suffering from mange or untreated wounds,” the release states.
Alaqua Animal Refuge is assisting with the care and treatment of the dogs and the sheriff’s office is asking the public to contact them if anyone is interested in donating to their care, and also if there is any concern about if their dog may have been at the home.
“This is an ongoing investigation and it is unclear if any other dogs found at the home had been stolen,” the release states.
Alaqua Animal Refuge can be reached at 850-880-6399 or visit Alaqua.org.
