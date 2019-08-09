Florida couple facing animal cruelty charges after 90 dogs found malnourished, cops say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A Florida couple are behind bars and face multiple animal cruelty charges after deputies from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office say they found 90 dogs on the couple’s property, many of which were severely malnourished.

The HCSO released the arrest information on its Facebook page Aug. 7 with an appropriate warning that reads, “Please be advised some of the images associated with the following press release are of a graphic nature.”

The photos show a few dogs in skeletal condition in deplorable conditions with one of the only water sources being a kiddie pool containing green, swamp-like water. Many of the other dogs were chained to trees with no access to water.

Ferrel Godfrey, 55, and Marianne Godfrey, 60 were arrested on felony animal cruelty charges and deputies later learned that Marianne Godfrey was previously convicted for animal cruelty in 2011 while living in Alabama, deputies say.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deputies went to their home on an unrelated matter, at which the dogs and their living conditions were observed, the press release states.

“Many of the animals appeared to be severely malnourished and/or seriously injured and suffering from mange or untreated wounds,” the release states.

One of 90 dogs found by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office to be in bad condition after deputies arrested two people who were supposed to be caring for the dogs. Provided Holmes County Sheriff's Office

Alaqua Animal Refuge is assisting with the care and treatment of the dogs and the sheriff’s office is asking the public to contact them if anyone is interested in donating to their care, and also if there is any concern about if their dog may have been at the home.

“This is an ongoing investigation and it is unclear if any other dogs found at the home had been stolen,” the release states.

Alaqua Animal Refuge can be reached at 850-880-6399 or visit Alaqua.org.

Many of the dogs were chained to trees and the ones that did have access to “water,” were better suited not to drink it. Provided Holmes County Sheriff's Office