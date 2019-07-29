Florida

Florida woman bit his thumb off, cops say. Her children found it on the floor

A 39-year-old Pasco County woman is facing a felony aggravated battery charge after Pasco County sheriff’s deputies say she bit the thumb off of a man in front of their children.

The pair were living together at the time and the details of the battery are unclear, but according to the arrest report, the children found the thumb lying on the floor.

Deputies say once Yesenia Casiano had bitten the victim’s thumb off, she wasn’t quite done.

“The defendant then kicked the victim in the stomach, and struck him several times with open and closed fists on various parts of the body,” the report states.

The victim was able to break away and was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say Casiano told her children after the attack that she was leaving, jumped into her vehicle and sped away.

“The children observed what they believed to be a piece of the victim’s thumb on the floor of the living room,” the report states.

