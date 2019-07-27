FHP trooper has sex with underage girl more than six times, gives himself up to cops, deputies say

Florida Highway Patrol car parked outside Dade County Courthouse on Monday, June 4, 2018. Miami Herald File

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says that a Florida Highway Patrol trooper had sex with an underage girl.

Early Saturday morning, deputies arrested 23-year-old Riley Schwarz after learning that he had sex with a 15-year-old girl multiple times, according to a sheriff’s office report.

The girl’s parents gave deputies a journal Friday that detailed the relationship between Schwarz and the girl, deputies said.

According to the journal, the two had been talking since September and had sex for the first time in October. She was 14 at the time.

When deputies spoke to her she said that they had sex about two times at her house. The last time was in April in her bedroom, deputies said.

Later in the day, deputies spoke to Schwarz, and he told them he had sex with her about six to eight times. One of those times they did it in the backseat of a car parked in a Mobil gas station parking lot.

Schwarz voluntarily surrendered to police and was taken to Land O Lakes Detention Facility.

He is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious battery involving sexual activity of a victim between 12 and 16 years of age.

A spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol told the Tampa Bay Times that Schwarz had been fired.