Florida man dies from lightning strike that injured seven others

The man who was directly struck by the lightning bolt that injured eight people in all, has died four days after being struck at Clearwater Beach on July 21.

Auhthorities have identified the man as 32-year-old Garry Perks, of New Port Richey.

Perks went into cardiac arrest on Wednesday and died, according to Clearwater Public Safety officials.

Lightning struck Perks just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday behind Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill, injuring seven others and sending Perks and three others to area hospitals.

