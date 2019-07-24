Florida
Tampa airport post office evacuated as bomb squad responds
BRADENTON HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
The post office at Tampa International Airport has been evacuated and the Tampa Police Department’s bomb squad has responded, according to media reports.
According to early information, a report of a suspicious package is the reason for the evacuation and the call came in around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Tampa Police Department’s bomb squad is assisting the Tampa International Airport Police and Tampa Fire Rescue.
No additional details were available and authorities say the scene is still active.
This is a developing story.
