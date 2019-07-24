Smelly, suspicious package on a FedEx flight sickens five people near Tampa airport

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Hazmat crews and the bomb squad are investigating a suspicious package at Tampa International Airport’s post office.

The post office, which is next to the airport, has been evacuated.

Five people have been taken to a local hospital after getting in contact with some type of liquid, according to Jason Penny, public information officer for Tampa Fire Rescue. They said it smelled similar to vinegar or bleach and reported having chest pains, difficulty breathing and burning eyes, he said.

The package had just arrived from a FedEx flight. When the employees noticed a strange smell coming from it, they called police.

“They did what they were supposed to do,” Penny told the Miami Herald.

Hazmats teams are doing tests inside. The bomb squad came because of protocol, he said, but this is a hazmat issue.

Police, fire rescue and airport police have also responded.

Flights at Tampa International are not affected, an airport spokesman said.

The call came in before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a spokesman for the Tampa Police Department.

The scene is still active and officials are asking everyone to stay away from the area.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.

