She squeezed his testicles so hard he couldn’t walk. Cops say she just wanted sex

A 44-year-old Florida woman was charged with battery after she squeezed her husband’s testicles so hard that he “crumpled over and had trouble walking,” according to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Deputies say Anastacia Tasch on July 22 approached her husband while he was sleeping on the couch and “without provocation or permission walked over to the victim and grabbed his genitals.”

According to the report, Tasch admitted doing so but that she “did this in a sexual manner because she was attempting to arouse the victim in an effort to have sexual intercourse.”

The plan didn’t work and Tasch was booked into the Pasco County jail on a misdemeanor battery charge.

The report did not provide an update on the man’s condition, but the sheriff’s office noted on a press release that perhaps “How about just a kiss next time” would have been a better approach.