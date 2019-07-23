Cops found more than 100 grams of pot in car on Ocean Drive. And that’s not all.

Miami Beach police seized a gun and drugs during a traffic stop on Ocean Drive on July 21, 2019. Miami Beach police

The dark tints on the silver Infiniti caught the attention of four Miami Beach officers patrolling Ocean Drive on foot.

When they tried to get the car to stop, the driver “kept moving forward,” an officer wrote in a report.

After several attempts — including banging on the windows — officers were able to get the three people inside out of the car.

But what was found inside the car was even more troubling, cops say.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Initially, the driver refused to stop despite officers knocking on the vehicle’s windows,” police said in a a Facebook post. “Once stopped, we discovered a firearm near the driver, over 117 grams of marijuana, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.”

Two of the three people were arrested when the car was stopped just before 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ninth Street and Ocean Drive.

Anthony Jean-Pierre, 20, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, carrying a concealed firearm and resisting arrest without violence. Quanterius Tigner, 20, was charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and drug paraphernalia possession.

According to police, the Infiniti was heading north on Ocean Drive when the officers tried to stop them at Ninth Street. Officers said the front windshield was so dark they could barely see inside. The driver, who police say was Jean-Pierre, did not listen to the officers’ command, police say.

“The vehicle traveled several feet with all officers yelling for it to stop,” an officer wrote in an arrest report.

Once the driver stopped, the three men inside were then detained.

Police say there was a Glock 9MM gun in “plain view” in the driver’s side door pocket. The gun had a full magazine and was “within reach and readily accessible,” police said. Also in the pocket, police say, was “a clear bag with a large amount of clear dime size baggies and another clear bag with a large amount of small black rubber bands.”

A search of the vehicle led officers to find two metal spoons with a white powder substance on them, a black plastic tube with two purple pills and three green pills inside, a sandwich bag with three more black tubes, one with loose marijuana, one with five pink pills and two orange pills and one with two white pills, police say.

Police then found a backpack in the backseat where Tigner was sitting.

Inside, there was 117.5 grams of loose marijuana, a scale, a tube with three orange pills, a grinder, a clear bag with a white rock and white powder and several large bags with marijuana residue, police say.