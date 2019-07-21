Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in cruiser crash with pickup truck

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is dead after a 3 a.m. Sunday crash that happened as he was on his way to a domestic violence call, BSO said.

Photos from the scene at Southwest 10th Street and Military Trail in Deerfield Beach show a crumpled cruiser and a pickup truck. BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright said at a news conference from the scene that both drivers were taken to Broward Health North where the deputy died.

The pickup driver’s injuries, Coleman-Wright said, were non-life threatening.

BSO said the deputy was in one of two cruisers headed south on Military Trail to a domestic violence call. The Toyota Tundra was going east on Southwest 10th Street. After the crash, the deputy in the trailing cruiser called for help.

Drivers should avoid the area around the intersection until at least late Sunday morning, as BSO traffic homicide’s investigation continues. Anyone in the area with information on the crash can call BSO Det. Carlos De Jesus at 954-321-4842.

