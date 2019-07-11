Florida crash kills 37 head of cattle

15 calves rescued during Washington state winter storm Farmer Nick Cobb rescued baby cows from blizzard conditions in Ephrata, Washington, on February 9, as a winter storm blanketed much of the state. Cobb said the calves were all one to three days old. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Farmer Nick Cobb rescued baby cows from blizzard conditions in Ephrata, Washington, on February 9, as a winter storm blanketed much of the state. Cobb said the calves were all one to three days old.

A crash involving a truck traveling on County Road 833 in Hendry County and hauling 95 head of cattle is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash killed 37 of the 95 cattle.

According to the FHP, the truck driver told authorities he was taking a curve in the roadway when he could feel the cattle shift to the left. The driver made a hard turn to the right and over corrected, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and crash through a ditch.

The report states the accident occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on July 10 and there were no reported injuries to the 59-year-old driver out of Wauchula.

FHP continues to investigate.