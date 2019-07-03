Florida homeowners are encouraged to kill these iguanas ‘whenever possible,’ says FWC

Can anything turn the tide on the iguana invasion? Iguanas have burrowed into sewer lines and under roads, popped up in toilets and shopping centers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Iguanas have burrowed into sewer lines and under roads, popped up in toilets and shopping centers.

In a move that may leave reptile lovers horrified, the Florida Fish and Wildlife is encouraging all homeowners to kill any green iguana they find on their property.





The directive to kill these prehistoric looking reptiles “whenever possible” stems from the damage these invasive species can cause to sidewalks, seawalls and landscape plants, according to the FWC. They can also transmit salmonella to humans, like most reptiles, and are threatening natural wildlife.

In the Keys, the iguanas are known to have been gobbling up host plants for some of the state’s disappearing butterflies and damaging seawalls.

More than 4,000 green iguanas have been spotted in Florida since the Center for Invasive Species at the University of Georgia started tracking sightings in 2005. Most of the sightings have been in South Florida.

You don’t need a permit to kill them on your own property, but they are protected by Florida’s anti-cruelty law, so the execution must be considered humane.The iguanas can also be killed on 22 public lands in South Florida without a permit or hunting license year-round, except by traps or firearms.

It’s no surprise South Florida would be a target for the creatures extermination. We’re no strangers to these pesky reptiles, in fact, they’re almost considered a South Florida staple — like our palm trees and sunshine — despite their invasive status.

They can be found everywhere from basking along canals, inside toilets and are also one of the most popular reptile pets in America, which experts say is how they ended up overrunning Florida. Not only do they come in various colors, they can also grow to over five feet in length.





Originally found in Central America, some eastern Caribbean islands and the tropical areas of South America, they were first reported in Florida during the 1960s and have since adapted well to South Florida’s tropical climate.



