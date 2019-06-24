Florida 9-year-old girl dies in ATV crash. 11-year-old was driving

A Few Things to Remember About ATV Safety An all-terrain vehicle safety video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An all-terrain vehicle safety video.

A 9-year-old girl is dead after an ATV crash about 8 p.m. Saturday in Plant City.

The driver was an 11-year-old girl, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tampa Bay Times reported the crash occurred in the 6000 block of Varn Road and the ATV is a Commander model, described as being similar to a dune buggy with two bucket seats.

At some point, the driver lost control of the ATV and the 9-year-old was ejected.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the crash and both girls were taken to South Florida Baptist Church where the 9-year-old was pronounced dead. The 11-year-old suffered minor injuries and neither girl were wearing seat belts, according to the report.

The identity of the girls are being withheld and there was no further information as to how fast the ATV was going at the time of the crash.