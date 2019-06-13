New Harry Potter ride is open at Universal — and people are waiting 8 hours for a turn

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened Thursday at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and already has a dizzying wait time. Universal Orlando

Looking to ride the brand-new Wizarding World of Harry Potter ride at Universal’s Islands of Adventure this weekend?

You might have to wait.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is the newest addition to the Hogsmeade area of the Harry Potter-themed world. The roller-coaster races backward and forward through the Forbidden Forest, guided by Hogwarts’ gamekeeper Hagrid as riders encounter rare magical creatures.

Unlike the Dragon’s Challenge, which the new ride replaced, the motorbike adventure is slower-paced and has riders mounting a string of motorcycles with side cars.

The ride opened Thursday — and already has hundreds of guests waiting their turn.

How long are the lines? Loooooong.

When a Twitter user named Jana asked the park how long the wait may be, the answer she got will make you wish you had Hermione Granger’s iconic time turner.





Currently, we are estimating the wait time to be approximately 8 hours #AskUniversal — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 13, 2019

Universal’s phone app is also showing an estimated 480-minute wait time. That’s eight hours. The wait is decreasing through the day, but ...

Click Orlando reported that about 15 minutes after the parked opened at 9 a.m., the Universal app was showing a 600 minute wait time. That’s 10 hours.





The ride is eligible for the park’s Virtual Line feature, which lets you reserve a ride time from anywhere in the park.

Since the park is only open 12 hours a day, make sure to arrive early and prepare to ... wait.