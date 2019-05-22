A coming change in Florida weather will bring the heat to 100 degrees

Quick tips for heat safety The California Office of Emergency Services warns of heat wave dangers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California Office of Emergency Services warns of heat wave dangers.

Ice cream. Dancing in the spray of an open fire hydrant. That scene in “Rocky” where Sylvester Stallone trains in a meat locker.

Keep these cool images in mind for your Memorial Day weekend plans in Florida. You’re going to need them because it’s going to be “hot, hot, hot” in destinations like Orlando, the Florida Keys and Tallahassee.

A heat wave is forecast to turn the southeastern United States into a potential record breaker, according to The Weather Channel.

Or you can stick to Miami and Miami Beach where it will be a comparably cooler 86 or 87 degrees on Memorial Day than in other parts of Florida.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Florida’s hottest spot

The National Weather Service is predicting 99 degrees for Tallahassee on Memorial Day. The highs there begin Friday with an expected 97 degrees. The heat index will assuredly top 100 degrees, which could make it life-threatening for some people, particularly the elderly. Stay hydrated, and indoors, especially if you are at risk.

Tallahassee’s record is 102 degrees, set on May 27, 1953, according to The Weather Channel.

The National Weather Service forecast for Tallahassee, Florida, from May 22 to May 26, 2019. National Weather Service

Hot cars warning

The National Weather Service also urges people to pay attention to hot cars. Never leave children or pets unattended. “With the start of summer exactly one month away from today, it’s never too early to remind everyone about car safety. ALWAYS double check your back seat,” the center stressed on Twitter.

5/21 : With the start of Summer exactly one month away from today, it's never too early to remind everyone about car safety. ALWAYS double check your back seat! #flwx pic.twitter.com/rXeucWmDv5 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 21, 2019

Southeast heat wave

Other states that could see heat records melt in this heat wave include Atlanta (97 degrees on May 29, 1941), Charlotte, North Carolina (98 degrees on May 22, 23 and 29, 1941) and Montgomery, Alabama (99 degrees on May 27, 1916), according to Weather Channel meteorologists.





If you are taking a road trip to Orlando for a pre-summer visit to Disney, Universal or SeaWorld you’ll feel the heat, too.

“As high pressure continues to dominate the forecast, high temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s across Central Florida,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “By the end of the week, the ‘feels like’ temperatures will be 100 degrees or more.”

“In what has been a warmer-than-normal May to date across the Southeast, temperatures will take a notable turn upwards through the end of the week and into Memorial Day weekend,” AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Max Vido said.





Pensacola, Tallahassee and Jacksonville will be scorchers, in particular, Vido said.

Rain chance

Will Mother Nature help out with some cooling showers?

Nope.

5/21/19: Warm and generally dry weather is in store through the weekend as high pressure dominates South Florida. Here's a look at the 7 day forecast. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/bG9EoD1aVd — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 21, 2019

“Rain chances are out of the forecast for the next seven days, which will lead to an elevated risk for fires,” Bridges added.





May we suggest Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park over, say, somewhere more cultural like Epcot?

According to the National Weather Service, northern Florida won’t get a respite, either.

Meteorologists there are forecasting a 99 degree high in both Jacksonville and Gainesville on Memorial Day. The maps highlighting those areas are lit up as red as Rudolph’s nose.

Don’t think we mentioned the holidays by accident. Think about winter, and breathe.

One bright spot: The South Florida weather forecast calls for average temperatures in the mid- to high-80s all three days.

Better make sure that electricity bill is paid up. You’ll be needing your air conditioning to be in fully working order this Memorial Day weekend.