Border-crossing immigrants won’t be sent to South Florida, Trump tells governor

DeSantis: Florida can’t handle an influx of immigrants from the border Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on May 17, 2019 that the state isn’t prepared to handle Trump administration plans to send some 1,000 undocumented immigrants a month from the southern border to South Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on May 17, 2019 that the state isn’t prepared to handle Trump administration plans to send some 1,000 undocumented immigrants a month from the southern border to South Florida.

Planeloads of migrants will not be coming to South Florida, according to the governor.

Sunday’s confirmation comes days after leaders in Broward and Palm Beach counties reacted with alarm after they said they were told by Customs and Border Patrol officials that 1,000 migrants will be sent to the region every month in order to alleviate a surge at the Mexican border.

The next day, on Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection moved to downplay the possibility that planes filled with border-crossing families will begin touching down.

The agency told reporters that there are no imminent plans to send thousands of undocumented immigrants to South Florida, as of now, but said families were being moved to Del Rio Texas and San Diego.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office confirmed Sunday that President Donald Trump said it wouldn’t be happening.

“I can confirm that Governor DeSantis and President Trump spoke [Friday] afternoon,” a spokeswoman for the governor said. “President Trump told Governor DeSantis that illegal immigrants would not be sent to Florida. President Trump said he did not approve of such a plan and would not authorize it. Governor DeSantis was never notified by federal authorities that such a plan was in place.”

NEW: Acting DHS Secretary @DHSMcAleenan tells @margbrennan Florida, Buffalo and Detroit are not being considered as a location to move some of the migrants overwhelming facilities at the border. pic.twitter.com/VF94TEUdJx — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 19, 2019

Late last week, DeSantis blamed the controversy on federal immigration policy coming from Congress.

“We cannot accommodate in Florida the dumping of unlawful migrants into our state. It will tax our resources, our schools, the healthcare, law enforcement, state agencies,” DeSantis said Friday, noting that the Legislature just passed a law banning so-called sanctuary cities.

“We’ve been very cooperative and to have this then put into certain communities here,” he said. I think it’s just something that we don’t ...” he said, pivoting quickly to a new point without finishing the thought.”